Kanye West Accused Of Wanting To Sleep With Bianca Censori's Mom By Harassment Accuser

New allegations have emerged...

Kanye West continues to deal with a sexual harassment lawsuit against him from his former assistant at Yeezy, Lauren Pisciotta. For those unaware, she made the allegation that he sent her inappropriate text messages throughout their working relationship from 2021 to 2022, during which she also served as Chief of Staff. In a new alleged legal filing reportedly obtained by Hollywood Unlocked, Pisciotta and her legal team claimed that Ye texted her about his desire to sleep with his wife Bianca Censori's mother. It's important to note that, at the time of this alleged incident (September 28, 2022), West and Censori hadn't married yet.

In the Instagram post below, you can see some of Lauren Pisciotta's specific claims about this, mostly communicated through alleged text message exchanges. Not only that, but she alleged that Kanye West actually texted Bianca Censori about this, although there was no note of her reaction to this. While this is a pretty scandalous and salacious allegation, it doesn't have any bearing on this case. The focus is how Ye allegedly harassed Pisciotta through inappropriate text message and phone call interactions, as well as workplace incidents. This alleged boasting and expression certainly falls under that, but it's for how he allegedly spoke on this with Pisciotta, not because of the alleged desire itself.

Kanye West Faces New Allegations From Lauren Pisciotta

However, this news fell during a relatively ironic time, as Kanye West and Bianca Censori seemed to disprove divorce rumors recently thanks to a Tokyo shopping trip they went on. Nevertheless, it's unclear whether or not they plan to respond to these allegations in court. Ye has already settled some of his open lawsuits quietly, such as one for battery. As for this one, though, it seems like it's still in a relative limbo period.

Of course, all that could change very quickly. Regardless, we doubt that Kanye West is paying it much mind if Touré's recent claims about his goings-on are true. According to the hip-hop journalist, the Chicago artist is hunkering down in Tokyo, living at a hotel and self-producing his next album. We will see whether his Japan stay also results in a legal response to these allegations.