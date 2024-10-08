Kanye West And Bianca Censori Put Divorce Rumors To Rest With Tokyo Reunion

Kanye West and Bianca Censori went on a shopping trip on Tuesday.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori put rumors of their divorce to rest on Tuesday after paparazzi spotted them together at Dover Street Market Ginza in Tokyo. The two's shopping trip marked the first time they've been seen publically together since September 20th. TMZ, the outlet that originally broke the news of their alleged split, published a video of them shopping together. In the clip, they rock matching all-white outfits and walk around the mall arm-in-arm.

In making the original report, TMZ cited “multiple sources” close to the couple, alleging that Censori made the move a few weeks ago and has been spending time with her family in Australia. The outlet also said that sources close to the rapper alleged he planned to live in Tokyo following the divorce. West has been spending the last few months traveling for performances abroad. At one recent show in China, he made headlines for revealing that Drake wrote the chorus to his track, "Yikes." “I wanna thank Drake for writing this chorus for me," Ye said onstage.

Kanye West & Bianca Censori Attend Paris Fashion Week

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 19: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the Prototypes Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 19, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images)

West and Censori began dating in 2022, after the rapper's infamous split from Kim Kardashian. She appears on the album cover for his and Ty Dolla Sign's collaborative album, Vultures 1. He's currently gearing up for the release of a third project in the series, at some point later this year. Discussing the project in the comments of a livestream on social media, last month, Ty Dolla Sign wrote: "V3 bouta rip heads off."