Kanye West Thanks Drake For Writing "Yikes" Chorus During China Show

Caroline Fisher
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 22: Kanye West attends the Balenciaga Spring 2023 Fashion Show at the New York Stock Exchange on May 22, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Ye appears to be on good terms with Drake.

It goes without saying that Kanye West and Drake go way back, and it looks like the Yeezy founder hasn't forgotten. During his recent performance in China, for example, he gave Drizzy a shoutout for his contributions to one of his songs. The track in question was his 2018 Ye cut, "Yikes."

“I wanna thank Drake for writing this chorus for me," Ye said onstage. The shoutout took place just a couple of months after the Toronto hitmaker's 100-gigabyte data dump. The drop included music, behind-the-scenes footage, and more. It even included a clip of Drake working on "Yikes," which proved just how involved he was in its creation.

Kanye West Gives Drake A Shoutout

This isn't the first time that Ye's given Drake a shoutout in recent months, however. At his Vultures listening event in Korea in August, he also mentioned Drake onstage, though the moment left fans fairly confused. "This one's for Drake, this one's for Ian Connor," he said just before playing "I Wonder." While many speculated that he was throwing shade, others theorized that Ye was simply using Drake's name for clout. Some even suspected that Drake's viral loss to Kendrick Lamar earned him some sympathy from Ye. The Chicago rapper hopped on a remix of "Like That" not long before that, however, seemingly indicating whose side he was on in the lyrical battle.

While some viewers believe that Ye was genuinely thanking Drake for his contribution to the song, others have their doubts. Many users in NFR Podcast's comments section think he simply said this because the aforementioned footage of Drake writing it came out. What do you think of Kanye West thanking Drake during his recent performance in China? Are you surprised or not? Are you glad that Drizzy is getting credit for his contribution to "Yikes"? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

