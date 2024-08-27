Drake Follows Kanye West On Instagram After Unexpected Concert Tribute

These two always have something going on.

Drake and Kanye West continue to baffle fans. They are two of the biggest rappers of all time. They have openly talked about the impact that they have had on each other's careers. And they can't seem to figure out if they're friends or enemies. It seemed like there was no chance that Drake and Kanye West would patch things up in 2024. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, Drake started following the Chicago rapper on Instagram. No hoopla or fanfare, but the gestures was so notable thats fans quickly took notice.

There were signs that something was going on. Kanye West performed a staggering, seventy plus song set in South Korea last week. The rapper ran through all of his classic hits, including "I Wonder." Before he performed "I Wonder," however, West decided to dedicate the song to his former enemy. "This one for Drake," he told an understandably confused crowd. Drake didn't comment on the shout out, but he did include Kanye West in his ongoing "100 Gigs" project two days later. The 6 God posted unreleased footage of himself talking about Kanye West after they performed at 2013 OVO Fest.

In what felt like a very pointed inclusion, Drake gush about Kanye West to his team. "Yo, that was crazy! That’s real rap sh*t," the Toronto rapper explained. "We don’t communicate with each other enough and sometimes when we get on that stage, it’s an outpouring of emotion." Drake admitted to feeling a sense of competition with Kanye West, but he also conceded that he's an enormous fan. "I’m the biggest Ye fan. Period," he asserted. "Sometimes I feel like I can’t like it because I gotta go against it. But that sh*t tonight was almost therapeutic." It does really seem like both men are reconsidering their relationship at the moment.