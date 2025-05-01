Kanye West admitted that he's copied Drake's flow a number of times over the years while speaking with the rapper's affiliate, Top5. Discussing their relationship during a recent livestream, West didn't name any specific instances of him stealing from Drake.

“The thing about Drake’s music is he ain’t got sh*t where he copies what I do," West said, as caught by HipHopDX. "I’ll have copied a Drake flow a lot of times. I got sh*t that once Drake took over the algorithm was copies of Drake.”

The two have worked together a number of times over the years, including on the songs, "Glow," and "Forever," among many others. Despite their collaborative relationship, they also have feuded on and off. Their rivalry reached a peak in 2021 as their albums, Donda and Certified Lover Boy, went head to head on the charts.

West has been speaking on Drake a number of times in recent months, although they're back on good terms. In one video on X (formerly Twitter), he celebrated the Toronto rapper's decision to take legal action against Universal Music Group regarding Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" diss track. “Yo, I’m so happy right now, you don’t understand. With this UMG, Drake, Kendrick situation, Super Bowl, Grammys — this shit was driving me and you know where it should be driving me, but this is the biggest victory in music history right here,” he said.

West continued: “I’m never finna call Drake out of his name. I’m team Drake, 100%. And team Kendrick and Team all of us! Kendrick needs to be going at UMG at this point.

Kanye West & Drake Beef

In addition to the UMG lawsuit, Kanye West has also weighed in on Kendrick Lamar's collaboration with SZA, "Luther," preventing Drake's "Nokia" from getting to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. He implied that the industry is secretly working against Drake.

"It’s love and hate for Drake but man this not real man. Luther is not dethroning Nokia. This some Taylor Swift Beyoncé sh*t," West wrote. "Wooooooow. They really coming for Drizzy huh. I heard the devil asks God for permission before teaching sinners they lesson. Seems like the Devil is has been given free reign to go after Drake."