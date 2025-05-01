Kanye West Targets Kendrick Lamar During Passionate Rant With Drake Affiliate Top5

BY Caroline Fisher 1.6K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kanye West Targets Kendrick Lamar Hip Hop News
Jul 26, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Kanye West performs during the closing ceremony for the 2015 Pan Am Games at Pan Am Ceremonies Venue. Jeff Swinger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kanye West seems to have switched up his opinion of Kendrick Lamar several times in the past couple of months.

Kanye West has had a lot to say about his peers in the past few weeks, and recently, he ranted about a few of them during a livestream with Top5. He targeted J Cole and Kendrick Lamar in particular, making it clear that he's not a fan. “I hate J. Cole,” he announced, per AllHipHop. “It can’t even be called music. I hate J. Cole.”

"It’s something about both J. Cole and Kendrick that kinda, that leaves me sorta like—it reminds me of each other and sh*t like that,” he continued. “It’s just not that sauce to me.” Ye went on to call out Ben Affleck, who recently shared his personal Mount Rushmore of rap. Kendrick made the cut, along with Lil Wayne, Slick Rick, and Eazy-E.

According to Ye, however, it's possible Affleck just doesn't know what he's talking about. “Anybody that say Kendrick is one of their favorite rappers, don’t know about rap, doesn’t know about real rap,” he claimed.

Read More: Kanye West’s Ugly History Of Publicly Targeting Kim Kardashian

Kanye West & Kendrick Lamar Collabs

Ye and Kendrick have worked together on various tracks in the past, with their most famous being "No More Parties in L.A." The Chicago MC also had nothing but nice things to say about Kendrick earlier this year, when he suggested that nobody aside from himself could defeat the Compton artist in a rap battle. “If you rap against Kendrick, you will lose. This man does this,” he explained. “If you rap against Kendrick Lamar, it’s really a difficult task. But I’m a psycho genius, so…”

He later commended him for winning his viral battle against Drake. “Drake added something to the algorithm, to our frequency," Ye said. "He advanced it … and now Kendrick has now advanced the frequency.”

Kendrick and J Cole aren't the only fellow rappers he's gone after recently, however. Earlier this week, he also slammed Pusha T and Playboi Carti because he was left off the latter's latest album, MUSIC. "I love Carti bro, but you don't take your position and your album we've been working on for 5 years to go against me. I ain't no joke," he explained. “Pusha T, all that tough guy sh*t. Where the tough guy sh*t?"

Read More: Kanye West Admits He Wants To Reconcile With Producers Amid “Donda 2” Drama

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Kanye West Unleashes Playboi Carti Hip Hop News Music Kanye West Unleashes On Playboi Carti For Trying To Collaborate With His Daughter North 1.9K
Kanye West Disses Kendrick Lamar 12 Rap Kings List Hip Hop News Music Kanye West Disses Kendrick Lamar Again By Leaving Him Off His "12 Rap Kings" List 7.3K
Inside Wale's "Shine" Listening Event Music Joe Budden Thinks J Cole Can Fix His Reputation By Dissing Kanye West 1.9K
Bing Presents The 5th Annual "Two Kings" Dinner Music Kanye West Obliterates J Cole In New Interview: "He Can't Run Now" 5.8K