Kanye West has had a lot to say about his peers in the past few weeks, and recently, he ranted about a few of them during a livestream with Top5. He targeted J Cole and Kendrick Lamar in particular, making it clear that he's not a fan. “I hate J. Cole,” he announced, per AllHipHop. “It can’t even be called music. I hate J. Cole.”

"It’s something about both J. Cole and Kendrick that kinda, that leaves me sorta like—it reminds me of each other and sh*t like that,” he continued. “It’s just not that sauce to me.” Ye went on to call out Ben Affleck, who recently shared his personal Mount Rushmore of rap. Kendrick made the cut, along with Lil Wayne, Slick Rick, and Eazy-E.

According to Ye, however, it's possible Affleck just doesn't know what he's talking about. “Anybody that say Kendrick is one of their favorite rappers, don’t know about rap, doesn’t know about real rap,” he claimed.

Kanye West & Kendrick Lamar Collabs

Ye and Kendrick have worked together on various tracks in the past, with their most famous being "No More Parties in L.A." The Chicago MC also had nothing but nice things to say about Kendrick earlier this year, when he suggested that nobody aside from himself could defeat the Compton artist in a rap battle. “If you rap against Kendrick, you will lose. This man does this,” he explained. “If you rap against Kendrick Lamar, it’s really a difficult task. But I’m a psycho genius, so…”

He later commended him for winning his viral battle against Drake. “Drake added something to the algorithm, to our frequency," Ye said. "He advanced it … and now Kendrick has now advanced the frequency.”