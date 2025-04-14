Kanye West Believes The Music Industry Is Trying To Replace Him With Kendrick Lamar

Kanye West would tell you that he knows all and is really just telling the truth with his tweets. However, more times than not, he simply comes across bitter and jealous. His posts about Kendrick Lamar have certainly felt that way over the last couple of months. But his most recent thoughts on the Compton superstar may be his goofiest and far-fetched of them all. In a since-removed post from his X account (per XXL), Ye is of the belief that the music industry is trying make Lamar the next face of hip-hop and moving him to the wayside. This theory is a result after him learning about the alleged bots being used to bolster views for the recently released "luther" music video.

If you want to see the video that the Chicago luminary saw, click this link here. In Kanye West's eyes, it's not that much of a shock to him. After all, the botting accusations have been hurled at Kendrick consistently since the Drake beef. But overall, he feels that Lamar has all the backing in the world at the moment thanks to his historic run over the last year and change. "Look man when I was dropping Graduation I had the whole building behind me too. That’s the way this profession is," Kanye said.

Kanye West Twitter Rants

Image via Kanye West on X

"He got 24 Grammies. They are strategically trying to erase what I did and earned with n****s that won’t even be remembered 100 years from now. I’m by faaaarrr the most important artist of our lifetime. Everyone that works with the Super Bowl and Grammies can suck my d**k foreevvveeeerrr n****."