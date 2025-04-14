Kanye West Believes The Music Industry Is Trying To Replace Him With Kendrick Lamar

BY Zachary Horvath 2.3K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
kanye west (1)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images) GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 26: Kendrick Lamar performs as he headlines the Pyramid Stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 26, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Kanye West has appeared extremely jealous of Kendrick Lamar since his Twitter rants restarted back in February.

Kanye West would tell you that he knows all and is really just telling the truth with his tweets. However, more times than not, he simply comes across bitter and jealous. His posts about Kendrick Lamar have certainly felt that way over the last couple of months. But his most recent thoughts on the Compton superstar may be his goofiest and far-fetched of them all. In a since-removed post from his X account (per XXL), Ye is of the belief that the music industry is trying make Lamar the next face of hip-hop and moving him to the wayside. This theory is a result after him learning about the alleged bots being used to bolster views for the recently released "luther" music video.

If you want to see the video that the Chicago luminary saw, click this link here. In Kanye West's eyes, it's not that much of a shock to him. After all, the botting accusations have been hurled at Kendrick consistently since the Drake beef. But overall, he feels that Lamar has all the backing in the world at the moment thanks to his historic run over the last year and change. "Look man when I was dropping Graduation I had the whole building behind me too. That’s the way this profession is," Kanye said.

Read More: Summer Walker Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The R&B Songbird

Kanye West Twitter Rants
kanye west
Image via Kanye West on X

"He got 24 Grammies. They are strategically trying to erase what I did and earned with n****s that won’t even be remembered 100 years from now. I’m by faaaarrr the most important artist of our lifetime. Everyone that works with the Super Bowl and Grammies can suck my d**k foreevvveeeerrr n****."

At one point in time, Kanye West was praising Kendrick for taking down Drake. But his mood on the GNX creator couldn't be more clouded. From dissing his Super Bowl Halftime Show to calling him a "pawn," the former face of G.O.O.D. Music couldn't have a more negative view of K. Dot if he tried. It's truly unfortunate to see a once mostly beloved musical genius appear to be spiraling out of control.

Read More: Are Shannon Sharpe & Stephen A. Smith Living Up To Expectations?

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 51.8K
Kanye West Bots Kendrick Lamar SZA luther Music Video Hip Hop News Music Kanye West Reacts To Alleged Bots Boosting Kendrick Lamar & SZA's "luther" Music Video 2.4K
NBA: All Star Game-Skills Contests Music Kanye West Thinks Kendrick Lamar Should Call For Diddy's Freedom At The Super Bowl 5.5K
Jerod Harris / Stringer / Getty Images, Phillip Faraone / Stringer / Getty Images Music E-40 Knew Kendrick Lamar Was A Star, Praises Him & Jay Rock 4.8K