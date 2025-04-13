Kanye West Reacts To Alleged Bots Boosting Kendrick Lamar & SZA's "luther" Music Video

Kanye West has previously called Kendrick Lamar a "pawn" for the system amid the Drake battle, also admitting jealousy of K.Dot's moment.

There have been a lot of accusations thrown at Kendrick Lamar and his team claiming bots are boosting his numbers, and though nothing has been confirmed, Kanye West can't say this is all that surprising. This is the music industry, after all, and even K.Dot's biggest hater right now conceded an interesting point. Ye reacted to a video of a TikTok user pointing out seemingly fake accounts in the comments section for the "luther" music video with SZA. While he began by recalling his own industry support back in the 2000s, he quickly changed the topic back to how the industry allegedly propped Kendrick up to take artists like him down.

"Look man when I was dropping Graduation I had the whole building behind me too," Kanye West tweeted of Kendrick Lamar. "That’s the way this profession is. He got 24 Grammies. They are strategically trying to erase what I did and earned with n***as that won’t even be remembered 100 years from now. I’m by faaaarrr the most important artist of our lifetime. Everyone that works with the Super Bowl and Grammies can suck my d**k forewvvveeeerrr n***a. N***a called me saying don’t you think Carti should have got a pass since it’s his first album. N***A it’s his 3rd album you stupid piece of s**t, How do broke f***ot a** n***as keep getting my number."

Kanye West Kendrick Lamar Beef

For those unaware, Kanye West was previously on Kendrick Lamar's side in the Drake battle, making a "Like That" remix and blasting Drizzy's UMG connection. However, months after Kendrick went on his victory lap and saw a lot of industry support, Ye switched sides to go against the system and dragged the Compton lyricist as an artist.

This follows previous beloved collaborations like "No More Parties In L.A.," so many fans are sad to see Kanye West go against Kendrick Lamar. But it seems like Ye blames alleged bots on industry efforts rather than holding Kendrick himself accountable, as Kanye previously admitted he's just jealous of his success and wants to prove himself as a better artist. As folks continue to scrutinize his attacks, we'll see whether or not he will backtrack or contradict any of this again.

