Azealia Banks Cheers On Taylor Swift To Clap Back At Kanye West

Azealia Banks is urging Taylor Swift to strike back after Kanye West—now legally known as Ye—resurfaced their long-running feud with a graphic and inflammatory claim on social media. In a post that has since been deleted, Ye alleged that Swift engaged in a sexual encounter with Justin Bieber and Harry Styles. “Justin Bieber and Harry Styles fucked Taylor Swift from both sides and didn’t call me,” he wrote. “Oh I forgot. I can’t hold water. ON EVERYTHIIING THIS TWEET IS ONE THOUSAND PERCENT TRUE.” The post, like many of Ye’s recent outbursts, sent shockwaves through social media. While some dismissed it as another attempt to stir chaos, others demanded accountability. Among the most vocal was Azealia Banks, who called on Swift to end the years-long cycle of provocation.

“Omg when is Miss Taylor just going to get this dude?” Banks wrote in a since-deleted tweet filled with rage and raw frustration. “He’s been messing with her for YEARS. Taylor, snatch this shoe-boot-wearing man out the socket. I promise no one will accuse you of racism just because he’s Black and crusty.” Banks continued, suggesting Swift’s silence was an attempt to avoid being labeled racially insensitive—a dynamic Banks said Ye exploits. “Do it for all the Black girls he steals from daily,” she added.

Azealia Banks & Taylor Swift’s Beef With Kanye West

Though Banks’ language was brash and undeniably offensive, her central point echoed a broader sentiment: Ye’s obsession with Swift remains unsettling and increasingly public. Their fractured history began in 2009 at the MTV VMAs, when Ye interrupted her acceptance speech to praise Beyoncé. That moment eventually gave way to an uneasy truce, but it fractured again following the release of his 2016 track “Famous,” in which he claimed he “made that bitch famous.” The accompanying video featured a naked wax figure of Swift lying beside figures like Donald Trump and Bill Cosby, deepening the rift.

Now, Swift may be preparing to respond—not with a tweet, but in court. According to The Daily Mail, she has issued a cease and desist letter, demanding that Ye remove the defamatory content. The report also claims her partner, NFL star Travis Kelce, is furious and considering confronting Ye directly. Swift, known for choosing her battles carefully, has yet to issue a public response. The episode reflects a troubling pattern of misogyny and boundary-pushing from Ye, one that continues to provoke headlines while testing public patience. If Swift does respond, whether legally or lyrically, it would mark a pivotal moment in one of pop culture’s most toxic feuds—one that refuses to fade quietly.