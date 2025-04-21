Azealia Banks Alleges Kanye West Hooked Up With Virgil Abloh And Elon Musk

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 955 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Azealia Banks Kanye West Virgil Abloh Elon Musk Hip Hop News
February 8, 2009; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kanye West performs at the 51st annual Grammy Awards Show at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Azealia Banks reacted to Kanye West's recent allegation about engaging in sexual acts with his cousin at a young age.

Azealia Banks has made her opinion on Kanye West very clear through her multiple scathing Twitter attacks in his direction. So when Ye alleged he had intimate relations with his cousin in a new song, she was quick to jump on the speculation.

As caught by Hollywood Unlocked on Instagram, the Harlem femcee made various assumptions about the Chicago artist on her Twitter page. Out of all her tweets referencing him, one really stood out.

"Kanye and Virgil were lovers," Azealia Banks alleged concerning Kanye West. "Elon def got some head from Kanye off that Ketamine. Kanye is on one of them Diddy tapes. Jay-Z was like no homo. Trump was like no homo. Travis was like no homo. Drake was like no thank you. Amber hit him with the strap. Kim thought she could, but vomited on his back and started crying Kris yelled CUT!"

Read More: Azealia Banks Asserts “Pitiful” Kanye West Has No More “Tricks” Amidst Rant

When Is Kanye West's New Album Dropping?

In terms of her other Yeezy rants, she hopes other artists are able to clap back at their attacks of him. Namely, this includes Taylor Swift, whom Ye recently made some shocking allegations about concerning Justin Bieber and Harry Styles.

"Omg when is Miss Taylor just going to get this dude?” Azealia Banks tweeted and deleted. “He’s been messing with her for YEARS. Taylor, snatch this shoe-boot-wearing man out the socket. I promise no one will accuse you of racism just because he’s Black and crusty. Do it for all the Black girls he steals from daily."

For those unaware, this new Kanye West song will allegedly be part of his next album CUCK, whose previous version was the unreleased WW3. You may recall Bully released only on social media earlier this year, and we have no official release date for any of these projects.

As for Azealia Banks, all these incendiary comments and accusations aren't always set in stone. She recently expressed regret over voting for Donald Trump in last year's presidential election in the United States. What we don't expect is for Banks to slow down against Kanye or have any less chaotic, combative fun with whatever his next antics, provocations, and moves are.

Read More: Azealia Banks Explains Why She Regrets Voting For Donald Trump

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Wale Puts Azealia Banks On Blast Hip Hop News Music Azealia Banks Cheers On Taylor Swift To Clap Back At Kanye West 3.0K
Wireless Birmingham 2014 - Day 1 Music Azealia Banks Accuses Kanye West Of Beating His Wife In Twitter Rant 2.5K
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 3.4K
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game Music North West Stole Some Pink Friday Nails From Kim Kardashian 1.9K