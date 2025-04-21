Azealia Banks Alleges Kanye West Hooked Up With Virgil Abloh And Elon Musk

Azealia Banks has made her opinion on Kanye West very clear through her multiple scathing Twitter attacks in his direction. So when Ye alleged he had intimate relations with his cousin in a new song, she was quick to jump on the speculation.

As caught by Hollywood Unlocked on Instagram, the Harlem femcee made various assumptions about the Chicago artist on her Twitter page. Out of all her tweets referencing him, one really stood out.

"Kanye and Virgil were lovers," Azealia Banks alleged concerning Kanye West. "Elon def got some head from Kanye off that Ketamine. Kanye is on one of them Diddy tapes. Jay-Z was like no homo. Trump was like no homo. Travis was like no homo. Drake was like no thank you. Amber hit him with the strap. Kim thought she could, but vomited on his back and started crying Kris yelled CUT!"

When Is Kanye West's New Album Dropping?

In terms of her other Yeezy rants, she hopes other artists are able to clap back at their attacks of him. Namely, this includes Taylor Swift, whom Ye recently made some shocking allegations about concerning Justin Bieber and Harry Styles.

"Omg when is Miss Taylor just going to get this dude?” Azealia Banks tweeted and deleted. “He’s been messing with her for YEARS. Taylor, snatch this shoe-boot-wearing man out the socket. I promise no one will accuse you of racism just because he’s Black and crusty. Do it for all the Black girls he steals from daily."

For those unaware, this new Kanye West song will allegedly be part of his next album CUCK, whose previous version was the unreleased WW3. You may recall Bully released only on social media earlier this year, and we have no official release date for any of these projects.

As for Azealia Banks, all these incendiary comments and accusations aren't always set in stone. She recently expressed regret over voting for Donald Trump in last year's presidential election in the United States. What we don't expect is for Banks to slow down against Kanye or have any less chaotic, combative fun with whatever his next antics, provocations, and moves are.