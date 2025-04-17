Azealia Banks Explains Why She Regrets Voting For Donald Trump

While you may know Azealia Banks for her influential music or her hip-hop hot takes, she is no stranger to political commentary. However, one of her most recent decisions in this space is now one of her newest regrets.

In a series of Twitter posts this week, the New York femcee and singer explains why she regrets voting for Donald Trump in the past U.S. presidential election. While Azealia Banks initially supported Kamala Harris, she revealed after election day that she actually voted for her Republican opponent.

Now, thanks to the United States' trade war with China and the controversy over new tariffs, she has a different perspective on her support. While the 33-year-old believes there are many issues which Trump is right to criticize, she does not agree with his approach to the matter.

"Ok I think it's time everyone who voted for Trump admit that we made a f***ing mess," Azaelia Banks said of Donald Trump. "Like this is an absolute disaster," she followed up with one tweet before elaborating with another. "He's so petty and vindictive rn. Tbh, rightfully so, but not when the wellbeing and livelihood of billions of people – damn near the entire world lay in ur hands. Someone needs to get him a cute little lorazepam rx and a high grade ashwaganda [sic] supplement because it can't happen like this. Nobody on earth is afraid of crazy old white man anger. Old white men need to reinvent the archetype because it's too predictable. Like China is just DUNKING on everyone right now."

Read More: Azealia Banks Attends Donald Trump Rally In Miami Amid Eviction Rumors

Azealia Banks & Ice Spice

Elsewhere, though, the Harlem-raised artist walked back previous statements in a more positive way. For example, you may remember her as an Ice Spice hater, but she doesn't hold that same ire anymore. "Highkey tho - Ice Spice is kinda fire. No cap. Had to double back like wait a minute..." Azealia Banks tweeted.