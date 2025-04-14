Azealia Banks Walks Back Her Previous Tune On Ice Spice, Claims She's Now "Kinda Fire"

If Kanye West is the biggest hater in music, then Azealia Banks may be a close second. She's been giving her unfiltered opinions on many of hip-hop's superstars for years now. Eminem, Ye, Kendrick Lamar, Doechii, and Megan Thee Stallion are just a few that have caught strays from the frisky musician. Ice Spice is on that hit list as well, so to speak. The New York drill femcee caught a lot of heat from Azealia Banks during the rollout of her debut album, Y2K! Spice was shooting for the year's/decade's aesthetic with that record from the over art down to the sounds.

However, Banks felt she completely missed the mark, and that Ice Spice was paying no homage to that time. "Somebody needs to tell @icespice Absolutely nothing about this aesthetically, performance wise, production wise is Y2K at all. This is like VIM early Nicki Minaj pack weave sh*t," she said. We need a new hair color and a new facial expression. Ice I love you clown but you should put the halt button, drop David lachapplle and re do this. Big butts and bbl bodies are the ANTIHESIS OF Y2K."

Ice Spice & Sauce Gardner

On top of those scathing words, Banks showed a series of artists that embodied that period much better in her opinion. The "212" artist also took aim at Spice's manager during the "Think U The Sh*t" rapper's feud with Cleotrapa. "Ice spices manager is a bird a*s n**** 4 trying to add insult to injury when a young girl is expressing how she feels. He's trying to make cleo look like an amateur when the fact that he's even chiming in at all is ghetto, low class and a huge sign of having zero skin in the game."