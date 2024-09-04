Azealia Banks Offers Cleotrapa 50 Chicken Salads For Their Halloween Concert After Ice Spice Drama

Azealia Banks has weighed in on the drama.

Azealia Banks says she's going to give Cleotrapa whatever she needs when they perform together at Terminal 5 in New York City on Halloween. She made the announcement while defending her on Instagram after she came forward to accuse Ice Spice of mistreating her as an opener for the Y2K! World Tour.

"I don't like how everyone is trying to make cleotrapa look," Banks began in her post on X (formerly Twitter). "Any f*cking who @iamcleotrapa will be performing with me on Halloween Oct 31. at @Terminal5NYC. She will - be paid, have her own space to glam, whatever she wants on her rider.. because i have f*cking respect & class... Period. End Of Discussion." She also joked, "She can have 50 different styles of chicken salads. It's whatever she desires." Cleo had complained about Ice Spice's team refusing to buy her a chicken salad.

Azealia Banks Performs During Dion Lee's New York Fashion Week Party

Azealia Banks performing at the Dion Lee after party during New York Fashion Week at the Boom Boom Room on February 10, 2023, in New York, New York. (Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images)

From there, Banks turned her attention to Spice's manager, James Rosemond Jr., who criticized Cleo in a number of posts on X throughout the day, Tuesday. "Ice spices manager is a bird ass n***a 4 trying to add insult to injury when a young girl is expressing how she feels," she wrote. "He's trying to make cleo look like an amateur when the fact that he's even chiming in at all is ghetto, low class and a huge sign of having zero skin in the game." Rosemond Jr. had argued that Cleo's team should've set more realistic expectations for her.

Azealia Banks Comes To Cleotrapa's Defense

Spice also already came out and fired back at Cleo's claims, accusing her of "crashing out" for attention. Check out Banks' thoughts on the matter below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Azealia Banks on HotNewHipHop.