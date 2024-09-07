Azealia Banks Goes After Beyonce Yet Again For Her "Ghetto" Whiskey Brand

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Splendour In The Grass 2015 - Byron Bay
BYRON BAY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 25: Azealia Banks performs for fans during Splendour in the Grass on July 25, 2015 in Byron Bay, Australia. (Photo by Cassandra Hannagan/Getty Images)
In other news, the sky is blue.

Azealia Banks is not the biggest Beyonce fan in the world, something that you've seen countless times thanks to countless rants. Moreover, the last time that the former dragged the latter online was through accusations of a "smear campaign" on Bey and Jay-Z's behalf for Banks' criticism of her new country era. Now, the New York femcee is instead going after something a little bit more light but still very, very personal to the Texas superstar. This new subject of hate is her new whiskey brand SirDavis. It's named after Bey's great-grandfather Davis Hogue, who was a Southern farmer and moonshiner during the Prohibition era.

"I'm sorry Beyonce I love you down," Azealia Banks began her Twitter rant on Thursday night (September 5). "But 'SIRDAVIS' is a horrible name for a luxury spirits brand. Its so ghetto. Its giving 1980's hood francophile 'Latoya, Shaniqua' teas. Change the name to 'Renaissance.' That's actually a marketing slay. Renaissance whisky gives me classy successful handsome older black man with the good cologne & the good teeth/ spent $500,000 buying out some superbowl box seats / expensive legacy d**k. 'Sir Davis' is giving southern comfort/ e&J with some matted dreads and dry knuckles."

Azealia Banks Drags Beyonce's Whiskey Brand

All in all, not the worst or meanest rant in this saga, but certainly not the most earned or understandable, either. To be fair, maybe we're just in the wrong for not looking into liquor branding with the same level of attention to detail. Elsewhere, Azealia Banks threw her hat into the Ice Spice/Cleotrapa drama ring by expressing solidarity with the latter. "I don't like how everyone is trying to make cleotrapa look," she tweeted.

"Any f***ing who @iamcleotrapa will be performing with me on Halloween Oct 31. at @Terminal5NYC," Azealia Banks continued. "She will - be paid, have her own space to glam, whatever she wants on her rider.. because i have f***ing respect & class... Period. End Of Discussion. She can have 50 different styles of chicken salads. It's whatever she desires." For those unaware, Cleotrapa accused Ice Spice of treating her horribly during their ongoing tour. We'll see what the next rant is about.

