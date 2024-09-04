Joe Budden Defends Ice Spice Amid Cleotrapa Drama And Says Fans Are Clueless On How Touring Works

BYCole Blake137 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - October 18, 2016
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 18: Joe Budden at SiriusXM Studios on October 18, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)
Joe Budden says every single dollar is accounted for on tour.

Joe Budden says the accusations Cleotrapa made against Ice Spice are fairly common in the music industry and the internet doesn't know how touring works. Cleo claimed Ice Spice and her team mistreated her on the Y2K! World Tour. She shared stories of having to use bathrooms as dressing rooms, not being afforded food, and more.

Budden began by arguing that Ice Spice isn't calling any of the shots on her tour. "She don't have no say over nothing," he said. "She has not sold enough records to be in this position and on tour, every single dollar is accounted for months before we went on tour. I know exactly how much each of these rooms are gonna cost. I know exactly how much the gas is gonna cost. We can't afford another bus but we got another bus. Okay let's bring some other people, but those people are for free. There's no budget. Every single dollar is accounted for."

Read More: Ice Spice Says Cleotrapa Is "Crashing Out" With "Y2K" Tour Accusations And Attempts To Set The Record Straight

Cleotrapa Performs During Ice Spice's "Y2K! World Tour"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 07: Cleotrapa performs onstage during Ice Spice Y2K! World Tour at Terminal 5 on August 07, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Budden's comments echoed those of Spice's manager, James Rosemond Jr., who argued that Cleo's team should've set more realistic expectations for what the tour would be like. "If another bigger artist hit my client & say come on tour w/ her or him w/one day to prepared. As the manager I would advise my client this is risky, I would then connect w/ the other artist’s mgmt & agent immediately to advance logistics to see if it makes sense. To avoid hiccups," he wrote in one of many posts on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday.

Joe Budden Discusses The Latest Ice Spice Drama

Budden isn't the only celebrity to comment on the situation. Azealia Banks, Cardi B, and more artists have also spoken out in the days since Cleo came forward with her claims. Check out Budden’s full comments on the drama below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Joe Budden as well as Ice Spice and Cleotrapa on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Azealia Banks Offers Cleotrapa 50 Chicken Salads For Their Halloween Concert After Ice Spice Drama

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...