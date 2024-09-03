Ice Spice’s Manager Drops A Bombshell Following Cleotrapa’s Allegations

Ice Spice's manager claims Cleotrapa's team admitted she was in the wrong.

Ice Spice's manager, James Rosemond Jr., has been speaking out on the situation involving Cleotrapa and the Y2K! World Tour on X (formerly Twitter) throughout the day. In one post, he claimed to have spoken with her manager and that he admitted Cleo was in the wrong and blamed himself for the situation. In one statement, Rosemond revealed: "My team spoke to the artist’s mngr this morning & the artist’s mngr said he blames himself becuz he pushed his client to stay becuz it was a great opportunity…but he knows his client is 100% wrong. The mngr realized his client didn’t have the financial backin to be on the tour."

In another, Rosemond said that it was on Cleo's manager to set realistic expectations for how the tour would go. "If another bigger artist hit my client & say come on tour w/ her or him w/one day to prepared. As the manager I would advise my client this is risky, I would then connect w/ the other artist’s mgmt & agent immediately to advance logistics to see if it makes sense. To avoid hiccups," he wrote.

Cleotrapa Performs On Ice Spice's "Y2K! World Tour"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 07: Cleotrapa performs onstage during Ice Spice Y2K! World Tour at Terminal 5 on August 07, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Live Nation)

When facing more criticism over the lack of preparation time he and Spice afforded Cleo, Rosemond reiterated: "We gave her opportunity to showcase her talent to all age crowd. She could have said something in the lines of 'hey this is last minute invite & I won’t come out the next show day but I start on this later tour date so our teams can handle logistics and I can be prepared for it'" In conclusion, he wrote: "I came on here to put a perspective out there. All artists don’t understand the nuances of business. The ins and outs. An artist can talk to another artist direct & offer or extend invitation to an opportunity out of the kindness of their heart... I’m big on fairness & unity, peace & love. Best way to live to sleep at night. But we have to be grateful of opportunities that we get. Sometimes the experience is NOT what we expected & that’s OK. You learn from it & move forward. The public bashing just means therapy is needed."

Ice Spice's Manager Speaks Out