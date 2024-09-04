Cardi B Furious With Fans Comparing Her And Star Brim To Ice Spice And Cleotrapa

Cardi B weighed in on the drama in an X Spaces conversation.

Cardi B called out people on social media on Wednesday for comparing her friendship with Star Brim to Ice Spice and Cleotrapa. In the wake of Cleo coming forward with allegations of mistreatment on the Y2K! World Tour, fans theorized Cardi has a similar dynamic with Star Brim.

“Don’t compare my friendships, my situation to anybody’s sh*t,” she said. “That’s one. All of my friendships, even with the people I work with, are five-year plus. I don’t know why y’all see me – a light-skin girl with a brown-skin, dark-skin girl – y’all wanna compare what I have with my friends with somebody else’s sh*t. Don’t do that! Because we don’t do that.” She went on to explained that she doesn't trust many people, but Star Brim is one of them. The two have been friends since 2016.

Cleotrapa Performs On Ice Spice's "Y2K! World Tour"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 07: Cleotrapa performs onstage during Ice Spice Y2K! World Tour at Terminal 5 on August 07, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Spice addressed Cleo's claims during X (formerly Twitter) Spaces on Monday night. “Crashing out is sad you guys,” she said at the time. “The scary part of fame honestly is the moment that somebody feels like they can no longer use your platform or like they’re not getting exactly what they want out of a situation the way that they want it … That’s when they decide to crash out every single time. I’m noticing a pattern.”

Cardi B Speaks Out

Cardi isn't the only celebrity to comment on the situation. Azealia Banks also chimed in on Wednesday morning, revealing that she has a concert lined up with Cleo on Halloween at Terminal 5 in New York City. Check out Cardi's comments on the feud below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Cardi B on HotNewHipHop.