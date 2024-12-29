Cleotrapa's Latest Post Has Fans Thinking She Dissed Ice Spice

"It gave nothing b*tch! Thank you for 0, NEXT," Cleo wrote shortly after the freestyle dropped. As fans of Ice Spice began to link the post to her recent freestyle, Cleo replied to one user who wrote: "look at how quick they came to attach her to this tweet." She added: "Like yo LMFAOOOOOOOO literally was on set bumpin needle, made a quick tweet, came back to my phone & BOOM!"

Cleotrapa Performs On Ice Spice's "Y2K! World Tour"

The On The Radar freestyle has been proving divisive among fans on social media. For the appearance, Ice rocked an all-black outfit while rapping about failed relationships. "Why would you lie? / N***a you fried, you just be high / But you was my heart / Now we apart, I'm in the dark / You love when I start and it's just one / There isn't two of me (Grah) / Watch what you do to me, you wasn't true to me," Ice rapped. "Sh*t isn't fun like how it used to be / Now you a dub so you can not fool with me / You acting unusually / They don't know that I came from the mud / They don't know what it actually does / Grandma died and it's leaving me stuck / Where I'm from n***as die with a slug / We was sharing the pillows with bugs / How you see your own mother in cuffs / But the struggle was never too much."