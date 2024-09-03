Baby Storme Argues She Tried To Warn Cleotrapa About Ice Spice

Baby Storme has weighed in on the drama.

Baby Storme says she tried to warn Cleotrapa about Ice Spice after the Bronx rapper's former friend spoke out against her on Monday. Cleo claimed she endured mistreatment throughout the Y2K! World Tour. Storme chimed in on the situation on X (formerly Twitter), after she previously leaked alleged messages from Spice in which she appeared to criticize Cleo and Nicki Minaj.

Storme began by quote-tweeting Cleo's previous defense about that situation with the message: "I tried to warn you & you just threatened to beat me up. Nevertheless, I’m sorry that happened to you." Cleo then replied to her: "Oh I threatened to beat you up cause you was doing all that cause was mad at ice. It didn’t give you had any respect for me boo You really could’ve dm’d me from the jump with that whole situation if you was on some real b*tch sh*t word but thank you."

Cleotrapa Performs On Ice Spice's "Y2K! World Tour"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 07: Cleotrapa performs onstage during Ice Spice Y2K! World Tour at Terminal 5 on August 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Ice Spice addressed the drama in an X Spaces conversation on Monday night, accusing Cleo of "crashing out." “Crashing out is sad you guys,” she said. “The scary part of fame honestly is the moment that somebody feels like they can no longer use your platform or like they’re not getting exactly what they want out of a situation the way that they want it … That’s when they decide to crash out every single time. I’m noticing a pattern.”