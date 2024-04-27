Ice Spice's Alleged Former Best Friend Tries To Expose Her For Alleged Colorism, Cheating & More

Ice Spice recently caught flack for apparently using an A.I.-generated single cover, but now it looks like she has more pressing allegations to address. Moreover, an artist by the name of Baby Storme claiming to be her former best friend accused her via Twitter on Saturday (April 27) of a whole lot of worrisome behavior, statements, and perspectives. The main accusations, all of which are unconfirmed, purely speculative, and wholly unaddressed by the Bronx MC at press time, are that she exhibits colorism and discrimination in her private life, that she tried to sabotage Storme's music career and switch her out for another "best friend" who she secretly hates, that she cheated on her producer and boyfriend RiotUSA with Lil Tjay, and that she made fun of Doechii's comments on colorism and shaded her.

Of course, this all sounds like a lot, but we want to make it clear that these are all just accusations at the time that Ice Spice has not addressed. To attempt to back up many of her points, Baby Storme provided alleged text screenshots between them that suggest much of this behavior. These screenshots also included messages from Storme to Riot claiming to him that the "Fisherr" creative cheated on him. As such, many folks are debating the veracity of these claims online and whether or not they are enough to truly discredit her.

Ice Spice's Alleged Former Best Friend Launches A Slew Of Accusations

Furthermore, this is definitely much more pressing than the Android/iPhone debate that Ice Spice sparked earlier this week. It's also hard to tell whether she will even respond to these claims given not just their salacious nature, but also how it seems like more of a personal problem than an industry issue. Sadly, the claim that Baby Storme was never able to see her full career potential as a result of all of this is will probably not have the same weight as these other issues. But in this day and age, it's nearly impossible to assess whether or not this is true and what consequences could come of it.

Meanwhile, what do you think about these rumors? Have they dampened your excitement for the upcoming "Gimme A Light" single? Whatever the case, let us know down in the comments section below. Also, for more news and the latest updates on Ice Spice, keep checking in with HNHH.

