Best Friend
- TVSaweetie Performs "Icy Chain" & "Tap In" For "SNL" DebutSaweetie makes her "Saturday Night Live" debut.By Aron A.
- MusicPop Smoke's Vault Has Run Dry, Says His Best FriendPop Smoke's best friend Mike Dee says he thinks the label emptied out his vault for the posthumous album "Faith."By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureFor Saweetie's McDonald’s Meal, Employees Are Instructed To Rap Her LyricsThe promotion for Saweetie's McDonald's meal is very on-brand.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicSaweetie Addresses Controversy Around Working With Dr. LukeSaweetie speaks on working with Dr. Luke, who was accused of sexual assault and battery by Kesha, in a new interview. By Aron A.
- MusicSaweetie Scores Another Platinum Single With "Best Friend" Ft. Doja Cat"Best Friend" feat. Doja Cat, which dropped in January, becomes the latest platinum plaque added to Saweetie's growing collection. By Joe Abrams
- GramKim Kardashian Jams Out To Saweetie Amid Kanye West DivorceKim Kardashian is ready for the single life this summer.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureSaweetie & Doja Cat Launch 'Best Friend' Tesla Model S GiveawayThe two multi-platinum recording artists are partnering with Tesla for their first “Bestie in a Tessie” giveaway. By Madusa S.
- Music VideosSaweetie & Doja Cat Go Skinny Dipping In "Best Friend" Music VideoIt's besties gone wild in the new visual for "Best Friend."By Madusa S.
- BeefMegan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Disses Her: "I Would Never Want A Soul Like Hers"Kelsey Nicole has more than a few words for Megan Thee Stallion after she dissed her ex-BFF on her debut album.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsTory Lanez Addresses Rumor That Megan Thee Stallion's Best Friend Shot HerTory Lanez says it's "not true" that Megan Thee Stallion's best friend Kelsey shot her.By Alex Zidel
- NewsRMR Laments About Girls In The Fast Lane On "Best Friend"RMR continues to display his range on the new track "Best Friend."By Alexander Cole
- Original ContentYoung Thug's "Best Friend" Captures His Free-Spirited Approach To LifeYoung Thug's "Best Friend" remains an earworm masterpiece, showcasing his free spirited approach to music.By Rose Lilah
- GramCardi B Gave BFF Star Brim A Special Birthday Shoutout On IGCardi B made sure to send her best friend Star Brim a special happy birthday shoutout on Instagram recently, praising her ride or die's growth, ambition and big heart.By Keenan Higgins
- Pop CultureVanessa Bryant Remembers "Best Friend" Kobe With Lighthearted Interview ClipKobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa, shared two Instagram posts in tribute of the late basketball legend.By Noah C
- MusicSauce Walka Emasculates Young Thug With "Section 8.5 Girl" CharacterizationSauce Walka conjures up the past in his latest swipe at Young Thug.By Devin Ch
- SneakersRussell Westbrook Honors Late Best Friend With New Why Not Zer0.2Khelcey Barrs III died after collapsing on a basketball court.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentKylie Jenner Denies Slashing Price Of Jordyn Woods Lip Kit On PurposeKylie Jenner speaks out for the first time.By Aron A.
- MusicCardi B's Best Friend Star Brim Receives Celebratory Welcome After Prison ReleaseShe's home!By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentMalika Haqq Says BFF Khloe Kardashian Is "Doing Really Good" After Cheating ScandalMalika Haqq updates us on Khloe Kardashian. By Chantilly Post
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly Is A Big Fan Of Pete Davidson Dating Kate Beckinsale: "I Love That Sh*t"MGK is a fan.By Chantilly Post