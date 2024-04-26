Ice Spice And Cash Cobain Take Over A Chinese Restaurant In The Music Video For "Fisherrr"

The video dropped right as fans debated the single's artwork.

Ice Spice is still a relatively new artist but she's developing a knack for good visuals quickly. She's already dazzled fans with the music videos for songs like "Barbie World" and "Deli" and she doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon in her new era. That includes the new remix she did with Cash Cobain of his viral TikTok hit "Fisherrr." Despite her remix leaking earlier this week it was officially released overnight and fans gravitated to it quickly. Earlier today the song got an official music video and it's getting similar treatment from fans.

In the visuals for the song, Spice and Cobain are hanging out in an NYC Chinese restaurant. The visuals include the pair rapping from a busy kitchen, ordering takeout, and even some hilarious food shots in line with Spice's lyrics. Those shots are intercut with the pair rapping in other places like the backseat of a car or in the street with a vintage film look. The video has well over 20k views after just an hour with many more likely to follow. Check out the brand new visuals below.

Ice Spice's New "Fisherrr" Remix Video

While the new single is clicking with a lot of fans, it hasn't been without some backlash. Much of that has spawned from the allegedly AI-generated album cover, which a fan pointed out online. AI is a hot-button issue among musicians right now who are worried about having their voices stolen and reproduced without their consent by artificial learning. Consequently, that's probably why Spice quickly apologized for the move in a quote tweet. She also seemingly tried to save face by claiming that she didn't actually know it was AI-generated until it was pointed out by fans.

What do you think of the new visuals Ice Spice and Cash Cobain shared for their "Fisherrr" remix? Do you have a problem with the pair using an AI-generated image for the song's artwork? Let us know in the comment section below.

