Ice Spice Without Makeup Sparks Debate Online

Ice Spice's breakout single, "Munch (Feelin' U)" solidified her status as one to watch in 2022, and since then, her star has only grown brighter. As any celebrity knows, fame and criticism come hand-in-hand, and there seems to be a fascination among some online with humbling the 23-year-old as she continues to rack up the accolades. Over the weekend, a fresh-faced photo of Spice without makeup went viral on Twitter. Though her skin is clearly glowing in the image, haters on the platform attempt to bash her for looking different without her usual foundation and eyeliner.

"Ice Spice no makeup on. [I don't know] how to feel anymore 💔," the original poster wrote with a throwback picture of the New Yorker. Not only is the photo taken from an angle that likely wouldn't flatter anyone, but it also makes Isis Gaston's forehead look larger than normal. It's worth noting that this wouldn't change, even if she was wearing a full face of makeup. Despite this, strangers online are slamming her natural beauty and bubblegum pink wig, which seems to be the real issue – not her bare complexion.

Ice Spice's Fresh Face Goes Viral

"Hair look like a wig bruh," the OP wrote in the comments, failing to recognize that it resembles one because it is a wig. "You are SLOW," someone clapped back at them. "This why Drake unfollowed her," another person speculated. Thankfully, Spice has plenty of Munchkins and Munches rushing to her defence online. "Pretty b**ches always got the biggest foreheads I love it," they gassed her up.

Social Media Users Debate Whether Rap Diva Needs Makeup

Keep scrolling to read more reactions to Ice Spice's fresh-faced photo. Do you think that the "Butterfly Ku" rapper's appearance radically changes after she applies makeup, or are critics being overdramatic? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

