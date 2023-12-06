Ice Spice Reveals That Usher Was The First Celeb She Ever Had A Crush On

Even celebrities have their own celebrity crushes. Some high-profile relationships originally began with a crush and many aren't shy about confessing their crushes publicly. Just a few months ago Chloe Bailey revealed her celebrity crush was Michael B. Jordan, but also confirmed that she's not the type to shoot her shot. Just a few months later Chloe had an encounter with Boosie Badazz, who similarly declared her his new celeb crush.

Ice Spice was the newest celeb to reveal her pre-fame crush. She did it during an interview with Doja Cat, who was incredibly curious about the answer. Despite saying it made her embarrassed, she was pretty quick to answer that it was R&B superstar Usher. She followed it up with a funny story of encountering him in person for the first time at the MET Gala, which is when Doja agreed that he's a pretty attractive guy. Check out the full interview clip below.

Ice Spice's First Celebrity Crush

Ice Spice has had a breakout 2023 that's seen her collaborating with numerous high-profile artists. She's worked with Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift, Rema, and Pinkpantheress this year alone. In 2024 she could be expanding her horizons even more. Recently, she pulled up in the comments of a recent Billie Eilish post to show the singer some love. The comment instantly had fans wondering what a potential crossover between the two would sound like. Obviously nothing has been confirmed yet but with Spice already teasing more music in 2024 fans are buzzing.

Spice also recently had a pivotal moment for any breakout rapper, an interview with Nardwuar. The pair discussed numerous things and as usual his extensive research was shocking to his interview subject. He had some old pictures of Spice that left her jaw dropped in one particular viral moment. In another, she discusses a scary experience she had with New York public transport that had fans stunned. What do you think of Usher being Ice Spice's first ever celebrity crush? Let us know in the comment section below.

