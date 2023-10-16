Ice Spice Respects The Opinions Of Music Critics

Ice Spice has been the biggest new star in all of music for 2023. She's repeatedly been the subject of numerous interviews and features trying to break down the secret to her meteoric rise to fame. Earlier this month she talked about Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, and how many rappers act differently behind the scenes in a major cover story for Variety. During another recent interview with the LA Times, she sent fans into a frenzy when she mentioned that she was dating someone but wouldn't say who.

Now, she's part of another cover story this time for Complex. She talked about a number of things in the interview but one that stood out in particular is her take on music critics. Unlike most of her contemporaries who spend a lot of time dissing their critics, she has respect for them. "They actually study music and care about it. So I feel like I'd rather hear their opinion. I'm more interested in that because at least it'll be paragraphs explaining why they feel that way and I'll be able to understand the person better versus just one little hateful ass comment from a private page. At least there's an author and a face attached," Spice explained. Check out her entire interview below.

Ice Spice Cares About The Opinions Of Music Critics

In the same interview, Ice Spice elaborated on how she doesn't think of herself as a "lyricist." She clarified that the appeal of her music is less about the lyrical content and more about the performance and intensity. She explains that she wants to keep her lyrical content simple and digestible for maximum enjoyment.

Over the weekend Spice made her debut appearance on Saturday Night Live. She took the stage alongside host Pete Davidson for the first new show since the end of the writer's strike. What do you think of Ice Spice's take on music critics? Let us know in the comment section below.

