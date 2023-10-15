Pete Davidson Shades Kanye West In “Barbie”-Inspired “SNL” Skit, Poses With Ice Spice & Speaks On War

Pete Davidson was a staple on the Saturday Night Live stage for the better part of his career, but it wasn't so long ago that the New Yorker decided to walk away from that world. While he isn't ready to rejoin the cast quite yet as he continues to prioritize his mental health, Davidson was able to commit to hosting the latest episode, during which he couldn't resist making a dig at Kanye West. The comedian and rapper previously exchanged heated blows on social media during the former's brief relationship with Kim Kardashian, which first sparked amid her tumultuous split from Ye.

For one of his skits on Saturday (October 14) evening, the Bodies Bodies Bodies actor channelled his inner Ken to re-imagine a scene from Greta Gerwig's Barbie. While rewriting the lyrics to "I'm Just Ken," Davidson managed to perfectly poke fun at his "butthole eyes," as well as his expansive dating history. Mid-way through the cover, shots at West and the unusual nickname he previously gave his op went out. "People online still call me Skete because I'm a guy whose name I can't say legally," he sings before the camera flashes to a photo of the father of four.

Read More: Pete Davidson Reportedly In Trauma Therapy Due To Kanye West’s Online Antics

Pete Davidson Takes Shots at Kanye West During SNL Return

Those in attendance for the live taping couldn't help but giggle at the quip, and it certainly wasn't the only noteworthy moment Davidson had during his SNL return. While giving his cold open speech, the multi-talent poignantly addresses the situation taking place overseas at the moment, which hits particularly close to home seeing as his own father was a victim of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Read More: Madelyn Cline & Dove Cameron Kiss At Paris Fashion Week Amid Pete Davidson Rumours

Comedian Addresses Israel-Gaza Conflict, Poses for Photos with Ice Spice

Keep scrolling to listen to Pete Davidson's full commentary on the conflict unfolding between Israel and Gaza, and to see the photos he and Ice Spice snapped together while hanging out backstage. Did you tune into last night's episode of SNL? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture.

[Via]