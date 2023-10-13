Ice Spice Thinks Pete Davidson Sharing A Car With His Mom Is “Sweet”

Pete Davidson is making a triumphant return to the iconic Saturday Night Live set, but this time, he's hosting! The comedian is set to host the upcoming episode, alongside musical guest Ice Spice. In the midst of the highly-anticipated episode, and a new promo has been circulating the internet and teases what fans can expect from this episode. For fans of the long-running comedy sketch show, this news is undoubtedly cause for celebration. Pete Davidson has been a beloved fixture on SNL for several years, known for his sharp wit and hilarious sketches. As he takes on the role of host, viewers can look forward to his signature humor and perhaps a few surprises along the way.

The latest promo clip offers a sneak peek into what's in store for the upcoming episode. In one amusing moment, Kenan Thompson, a veteran SNL cast member, asks Davidson if his mom will be attending the taping. To this, Davidson replies with a grin, "I mean, if I go, she goes. We share a car, dude." Thompson can't help but find this arrangement a bit laughable. He humorously notes that sharing a car with one's mother at the age of 29 is "weird." However, Ice Spice, the musical guest, offers a different perspective, calling it "sweet."

Ice Spice And Pete Davidson Will Appear On This Week's Episode

Moreover, the dynamic energy between the three in the promo clip is great, setting the stage for a fun and lighthearted episode. As Davidson playfully exchanges flirty looks with Ice Spice, Thompson quips, "Wow, it really be working for you, huh?" It's moments like these that remind us why Saturday Night Live continues to be a beloved and enduring source of laughter. Pete Davidson's upcoming hosting stint is sure to be a memorable one.

And with the added charm of Ice Spice's musical performance, this SNL episode promises a mix of humor and entertainment that fans won't want to miss. Ice Spice marks the first musical guest to make her debut following the recent writers strikes. This also makes her late-night TV debut. Audiences don't know which songs she'll perform, but she has plenty of hits to choose from including recently released "Deli," "Barbie World," "Princess Diana," and of course her breakout song "Munch." Tune in on Saturday, October 14, to catch all the hilarity and surprises as Pete Davidson and Ice Spice take center stage on Saturday Night Live.

