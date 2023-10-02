Madelyn Cline & Dove Cameron Kiss At Paris Fashion Week Amid Pete Davidson Rumours

Pete Davidson seemed to be in a stable place when he was spending time with Kim Kardashian, but since their seven-month-long relationship reached its end, things have been noticeably bumpier for the comedian. He spent several months getting to know Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders, though they split just a few months after going through the trauma of crashing into a house together. Davidson headed off to rehab in the summer to seek help for his issues, though more recent reports suggest he's "not taking his mental health recovery seriously." Sources said last month that the SNL alum is curious about hooking up with Britney Spears. However, that gossip came just before word of a brewing romance between him and Madelyn Cline.

The blonde beauty's first big role came from Netflix's Outer Banks. She's spent her time in the spotlight with other stars like co-star Chase Stokes, Ross Butler, and Zack Bia. Nothing is official, but fans have been curious to see if Davidson and Cline will be making a public debut together anytime soon. Interestingly, she shared a PDA with another celebrity at Paris Fashion Week a few days ago, and it wasn't her rumoured beau.

Move Over Pete, Madelyn Cline's Found Another Star to Smooch

While attending the Givenchy presentation, the South Carolina-born starlet snapped a selfie with Disney channel alum Dove Cameron. After giving the camera their best smizes, the two women shared a brief kiss while waiting for the French fashion house's models to take the runway.

Fashion Week is primarily about the clothing we see on the runway and celebrities, but romance also happened to be a hot topic this year. Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made headlines while attending various events together, and Halle Bailey continued to fight off pregnancy rumours while in Milan with DDG. Read more about the latter couple's latest adventures at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

