Pete Davidson And Madelyn Cline Reportedly Dating

Numerous sources have told PEOPLE that Pete Davidson and Madison Cline are dating. First reported by Us Weekly, the relationship comes about a month after Davidson broke up with his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders. “Pete and Madelyn are dating. They spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and then had breakfast together there the next morning. They were really low-key and kept things casual, wearing baseball hats," a source told the outlet.

Cline is best known for her work on the Netflix drama, Outer Banks. She plays Sarah Cameron, the daughter of a rich developer who chooses to hang out on the lower-class side of the show's setting, North Carolina's Outer Banks. It's unclear how she and Davidson met. Her last confirmed partners were DJ Zack Bia and her Outer Banks co-star Chase Stokes.

Davidson Moves On From Wonders

As mentioned, the news comes about a month after it was reported that Davidson and Wonders had split after nine months together. The couple had been together since around December 2022 after meeting on the set of the A24 horror film. "He's single again. He's out and about and doing really well," a source told the outlet. It was the first headline surrounding Davidson since he voluntarily checked himself into rehab in June. After receiving in-patient therapy for PTSD and BPD, Davidson reportedly left the facility in July.

“There’s no bad blood or any hard feelings between them. Their relationship had simply run its course and they decided they just wanted different things," an insider told Us of the breakup last month. While Wonders was reportedly incredibly supportive of his decision to enter rehab, it hasn't been the smoothest of rides for the pair. Earlier this year they were involved in a car accident in Los Angeles. Davidson's vehicle left the road and struck a residential building. After it was reported that his toxicology report had come back negative, many hypothesized that he had crashed while receiving road head from Wonders.

