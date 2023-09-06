PETA Unveils Pete Davidson Halloween Costume

PETA is refusing to let go of their recent viral fame after Pete Davidson left an expletive-filled voicemail for a senior exec at the animal charity. TMZ revealed that PETA will be selling a Pete Davidson Halloween costume for $100, with all money going to their spay and neuter programs. The costume includes a mask of Davidson's face, a baseball cap with a censored expletive, a hoodie that reads "I should have adopted" and a small toy dog with a bandana that reads "Shelter Dogs Rule".

Alongside the launch of the costume, PETA President Ingrid Newkirk released a statement about the costume. "It’s too late for Pete to undo his puppy purchase or that voice mail, but it’s never too late to save a dog’s life by choosing adoption and shunning pet shops and other dog breeders." Newkirk also said that the proceeds of the costume would go towards helping reduce the stray and homeless animal population in the United States.

Pete Davidson Isn't Laughing

However, speaking with TMZ, Davidson's team didn't find the costume very funny. "It's disgusting they'd capitalize on someone's mental health and not to mention illegal to use his likeness," a source told the outlet. Davidson voluntarily checked into a mental health facility earlier this year to seek help for his PTSD and borderline personality disorder. While he has been seen doing shows in Florida, he is reportedly still very much in recovery.

Furthermore, PETA should be careful about the height of their horse. The Pete Davidson Halloween costume is just the latest viral stunt from the charity. Additionally, it's the latest campaign that feels more like getting headlines than actually helping animals. Meanwhile, PETA still very much refuses to address the numbers when it comes to a much darker topic. Despite being "pro-animal", PETA operates kill shelters and consistently kills thousands of animals a year. This remains a developing story and we'll have any updates if they emerge.

