Pete Davidson And Chase Sui Wonders Reportedly Break Up After 9 Months

Per PEOPLE, Pete Davidson is once again single. The actor and comedian has reportedly broken up with his Bodies, Bodies, Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders. The couple had been together since around December 2022 after meeting on the set of the A24 horror film. “He’s single again. He’s out and about and doing really well,” a source told the outlet. It’s the first headline surrounding Davidson since he voluntarily checked himself into rehab in June. After receiving in-patient therapy for PTSD and BPD, Davidson reportedly left the facility in July.

Since then, he was most recently spotted in Florida, where he did a stand-up set in Dania Beach. The reason for his breakup with Wonders has not been made public at this time. However, she was reportedly incredibly supportive of his decision to enter rehab. Of course, it hasn’t been the smoothest of rides for the pair. Earlier this year they were involved in a car accident in Los Angeles. Davidson’s vehicle left the road and struck a residential building. After it was reported that his toxicology report had come back negative, many hypothesized that he had crashed while receiving road head from Wonders.

What’s Next For Pete Davidson?

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders have broken up, People reports. pic.twitter.com/MJFMDs8LLW — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 25, 2023

Of course, rumors will soon begin to fly now that Davidson is single. His dating life, which contains a plethora of famous exes, is a particular favorite of gossip outlets. Davidson actually spoke on the obsession with his love life last year. “I’m in my 20’s and I’ve dated people. And for some reason, that’s very crazy and interesting to people. I don’t think it’s interesting,” he said on Jon Bernthal’s Real Ones podcast. “I’ve been in show business for, like, half my life almost — for 14 or 15 years and on a national TV show. In 12 years I’ve dated 10 people. I don’t think that’s that crazy, but to some people, that’s very interesting. That became all anyone would talk about.”

He continued. “I’m not, like, flexing, you know what I mean? And these people that I’ve dated, I met them at work,” he added. “I wasn’t in anyone’s DMs, no one was in mine. … Suddenly you’re in this zeitgeist and that has nothing to do with the work. And that’s a really shitty feeling.”

