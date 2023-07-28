Kim Kardashian’s Single Status Since Pete Davidson Split Has Her Feeling Proud

Amid the summer heatwave, Kim Kardashian has been generating some buzz herself – mostly due to her Instagram thirst traps. Of course, there were also those rumours about her and Tom Brady, though they’ve since been debunked in favour of his fling with Irina Shayk. For the first time in decades, Kardashian has been fully embracing her status as a single woman, and during this week’s season three finale of her family’s reality show, the 42-year-old reflected on how it feels to take such a different approach to life.

“This season has been a lot,” Kim told the cameras on Thursday (July 27). “And there’s been a lot of personal drama, a lot of stress, a lot of happy times. I creative directed the Dolce & Gabbana show, I continued to build SKIMS and I managed to stay single!” she further reflected. Much of the chaos the fashionista was referring to came from her ex-husband, Kanye West (who played a big part in her split from Davidson), as well as an intense feud with big sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian arrive for the White House Correspondents Association gala on April 30, 2022.

Prior to tying the knot with the Yeezy founder, Kim was married on two other occasions – once to Kris Humphries, for just 72 times, and another time when she was still a teenager. At the time of the latter, the mother of four claimed that she was on ecstasy. Thankfully, her late lawyer father, Robert Kardashian, knew just how to get his daughter out of her predicament. It’s unclear if the multi-talent has plans to marry again in the future, however, she has made it known that she’s looking for a suitor outside of Hollywood.

Elsewhere in the season three finale of The Kardashians, Kylie Jenner got incredibly vulnerable with viewers by finally admitting she underwent a breast augmentation at 19 years old. The socialite has long denied plastic surgery, so fans have long been waiting for her to be more transparent with them. Read everything the mother of two had to say at the link below and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

