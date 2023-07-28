Kim Kardashian’s Single Status Since Pete Davidson Split Has Her Feeling Proud

Kim K isn’t ashamed to be without a man on her arm during this season of life.

BYHayley Hynes
Kim Kardashian’s Single Status Since Pete Davidson Split Has Her Feeling Proud

Amid the summer heatwave, Kim Kardashian has been generating some buzz herself – mostly due to her Instagram thirst traps. Of course, there were also those rumours about her and Tom Brady, though they’ve since been debunked in favour of his fling with Irina Shayk. For the first time in decades, Kardashian has been fully embracing her status as a single woman, and during this week’s season three finale of her family’s reality show, the 42-year-old reflected on how it feels to take such a different approach to life.

“This season has been a lot,” Kim told the cameras on Thursday (July 27). “And there’s been a lot of personal drama, a lot of stress, a lot of happy times. I creative directed the Dolce & Gabbana show, I continued to build SKIMS and I managed to stay single!” she further reflected. Much of the chaos the fashionista was referring to came from her ex-husband, Kanye West (who played a big part in her split from Davidson), as well as an intense feud with big sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Read More: Kim Kardashian Dishes On Pete Davidson Split, Says Kanye West Played A Big Role

Kim Kardashian Has Been Riding Solo Since Pete Davidson Split

Pete Davidson Kim Kardashian 2022
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian arrive for the White House Correspondents Association gala on April 30, 2022. (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Prior to tying the knot with the Yeezy founder, Kim was married on two other occasions – once to Kris Humphries, for just 72 times, and another time when she was still a teenager. At the time of the latter, the mother of four claimed that she was on ecstasy. Thankfully, her late lawyer father, Robert Kardashian, knew just how to get his daughter out of her predicament. It’s unclear if the multi-talent has plans to marry again in the future, however, she has made it known that she’s looking for a suitor outside of Hollywood.

Elsewhere in the season three finale of The Kardashians, Kylie Jenner got incredibly vulnerable with viewers by finally admitting she underwent a breast augmentation at 19 years old. The socialite has long denied plastic surgery, so fans have long been waiting for her to be more transparent with them. Read everything the mother of two had to say at the link below and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Kylie Jenner’s Boob Job At 19 Left Her Feeling Regretful, Would Be Sad If Stormi Webster Did The Same

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, and has been since 2021. She began writing for the website that same year, primarily covering content in the Music, Pop Culture, and Streetwear niches after graduating from Vancouver’s Blanche Macdonald Centre with a Fashion Marketing Diploma. She previously reported on Travel, Entertainment, Beauty, and News at Narcity Canada for over three years. Hayley has also contributed articles and interviews within these realms to Folklr Magazine and the Calgary Journal while studying Journalism at Mount Royal University. In her spare time, she freelances for Bandbox Vinyl, having already interviewed hip-hop icons like Atmosphere and explored Syd’s discography. Hayley also uses her expansive pop culture knowledge and passion for astrology/self-enhancement to help others explore their curiosity in an ongoing Instagram video series. Among her favourite hip-hop artists are A$AP Rocky, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, and Mac Miller.