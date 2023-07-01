Kim Kardashian Puts Her Butt On Display While Doing Cartwheels On The Beach

Kim K was just having some fun in the sun.

BYAlexander Cole
Kim Kardashian Puts Her Butt On Display While Doing Cartwheels On The Beach

Kim Kardashian is a lot of things at this point. Overall, you can pretty well sum her up by using the word “mogul.” She has an incredibly successful reality TV empire. Moreover, she has been absolutely killing it with Skims. In fact, Skims recently hit a whopping evaluation of $4 billion. This is a very impressive number when you consider how the company hasn’t been around for all that long. Kim K is doing big things, and there is really nothing that can stop her right now.

Unfortunately, Kim Kardashian has had to live quite a bit of her life in the public eye. While it may have been her choice to do so, some storylines have been embarrassing. For instance, she has been very honest about how Kanye’s anti-semitism has affected her and her children. Furthermore, she even spoke on her relationship with Pete Davidson and how she was simply covering up the things that were spiraling in her life.

Read More: Kim Kardashian Gives Her Thoughts On Relationship With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian At The Beach

Now, however, Kim seems to be doing very well for herself. Recently, she went to the beach for some fun in the sun. We otherwise wouldn’t have known about such a trek, although she ended up posting about it on her Instagram page. In the photo carousel above, Kim can be seen in a tiny black bikini that bears her butt to the world. Meanwhile, she has a white t-shirt on. From there, she decided to do a cartwheel that was painstakingly documented, frame by frame.

Overall, it seemed like a pretty fun time out there. Of course, Kim is known for her poolside and beachside snaps, so none of this is too surprising. Although she definitely looked good doing her thing. Now, she can focus on Skims and making it a $5 billion company. Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the pop culture world and beyond.

Read More: Kim Kardashian Claims She Used Pete Davidson Relationship To “Run From Some Things”

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.