Kim Kardashian Claims She Used Pete Davidson Relationship To “Run From Some Things”

Kim Kardashian’s brief relationship with Pete Davidson stole just about every headline it could. Coming off her divorce from Kanye West, Kardashian found solace in the comedian and actor. The pair seemed happy, with Davidson going as far as to get a tattoo memorializing the relationship. However, there were messier angles as well. West appeared particularly unhappy with the pairings. He himself made headlines after appearing to murder a look-a-like of Davidson as part of a music video.

However, Kardashian and Davidson appeared to split amicably. They were seen speaking at the 2023 Met Gala. Meanwhile, Davidson had stated that he wouldn’t be making jokes about Kardashian when it was announced he would be hosting SNL in May. While that guest spot didn’t go ahead due to the WGA strike, for all intents and purposes, the pair appear to be on good terms after their breakup. However, Kardashian finally addressed the relationship in the most recent season of The Kardashians. It’s a moment many fans have been waiting for.

Kardashian Expresses Some Regrets

Kim broached the topic of her relationship with Davidson on the most recent episode of The Kardashians. Speaking with Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Kardashian expressed some regrets about dating the comedian. “[I] jumped into a relationship so fast,” Kardashian explained. “It got my mind away from stuff and that’s not a way to run from things.” In short, Kardashian doesn’t have any regrets about Davidson specifically, but more about entering into a serious relationship so soon after her divorce.

Of course, Kim’s love life has been a significant topic on the current season of The Kardashians. With the show’s events taking place in 2022, the fallout from Kim’s divorce and the largely offscreen romance with Davidson have taken center stage. However, there have also been hints about Kim having a “new man“. It was something heavily teased in promotional materials but left fans confused, given Kim’s lack of a headline-grabbing relationship at the time. Davidson has not yet responded to Kardashian’s comments. However, he was recently seen making jokes about Ariana Grande in a recent stand-up set. Could Kardashian’s comments spur him to drop his good will towards her as well?

