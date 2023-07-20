Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Originally Asked Her To Burn His Stuff

Cleaning out her storage unit leads Kim to reminisce.

BYLavender Alexandria
Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Originally Asked Her To Burn His Stuff

In a new episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian opens up about a lot of her feelings regarding ex-husband Kanye West. The pair had a bit of a messy spiral that unfolded in the public eye as Kanye began on a series of antisemitic rants last year. The show has never been shy about addressing serious subject matter that took place in its various stars personal lives, so fans have been anticipating Kim’s perspective on the situation for weeks. They got plenty to chew on in a new episode where she gives her thoughts pretty extensively on the situation.

According to Page Six as part of the newest episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian is clearing out her storage unit which brings up some memories of the past year. It starts with a comment she makes about Kanye’s belongings, telling the camera that he reportedly asked her to burn all his things. She instead decided to save them to give to their children at a later date. Then she gets a bit more personal on how the whole situation unfolded. “I’m really at peace with it,” Kardashian says. “There’s so many amazing things that came out of my marriage and my divorce. I’ve kept every single Yeezy. For me, I think this is me holding on to the Kanye I know.” She concludes her thoughts on the situation by saying that she would “never take back” anything that happened, even though it was difficult.

Kim Kardashian Reflects On Kanye West

Earlier this week Kim Kardashian got some good news. A report came out that her shapewear brand Skims is reportedly now worth $4 Billion. The company reportedly doubled its value in 2022 and has seen another major boost in sales so far this year.

That news broke after a user on TikTok claimed her Skims bodysuit was so tight that it saved her life after being shot. Despite many fans questioning the legitimacy of her story, Kim Kardashian shared the story. What do you think of Kim Kardashian’s reflections on her time spent with Kanye West? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Kim Kardashian Claims She Used Pete Davidson Relationship To “Run From Some Things”

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Charlotte, North Carolina. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Jess Williamson. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.