Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Originally Asked Her To Burn His Stuff

In a new episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian opens up about a lot of her feelings regarding ex-husband Kanye West. The pair had a bit of a messy spiral that unfolded in the public eye as Kanye began on a series of antisemitic rants last year. The show has never been shy about addressing serious subject matter that took place in its various stars personal lives, so fans have been anticipating Kim’s perspective on the situation for weeks. They got plenty to chew on in a new episode where she gives her thoughts pretty extensively on the situation.

According to Page Six as part of the newest episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian is clearing out her storage unit which brings up some memories of the past year. It starts with a comment she makes about Kanye’s belongings, telling the camera that he reportedly asked her to burn all his things. She instead decided to save them to give to their children at a later date. Then she gets a bit more personal on how the whole situation unfolded. “I’m really at peace with it,” Kardashian says. “There’s so many amazing things that came out of my marriage and my divorce. I’ve kept every single Yeezy. For me, I think this is me holding on to the Kanye I know.” She concludes her thoughts on the situation by saying that she would “never take back” anything that happened, even though it was difficult.

Kim Kardashian Reflects On Kanye West

Earlier this week Kim Kardashian got some good news. A report came out that her shapewear brand Skims is reportedly now worth $4 Billion. The company reportedly doubled its value in 2022 and has seen another major boost in sales so far this year.

That news broke after a user on TikTok claimed her Skims bodysuit was so tight that it saved her life after being shot. Despite many fans questioning the legitimacy of her story, Kim Kardashian shared the story. What do you think of Kim Kardashian’s reflections on her time spent with Kanye West? Let us know in the comment section below.

