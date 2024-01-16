Kim Kardashian Shows Off Chicago's Bratz-Themed Birthday Party

Kim Kardashian is like any other parent, she loves showing off her children. This time she took to social media to share some clips of a recent birthday party with fans. The party was for her and Kanye West's youngest daughter Chicago. She turned six earlier this week and celebrated in style with a Bratz-themed birthday party. Videos Kim shared show off the various pieces of Bratz apparel that decorate the party and Chicago herself blowing out her birthday candles.

In the comments of the videos, fans showed out love for Chicago. "That child is gorgeous," one of the top comments on the post reads. That was the sentiment of many of the comments throughout the post. "Them really some beautiful kids," and "Chi is such a gorgeous little girl" two other comments agree. Others crack jokes about how often the Kardashians put together elaborate parties and events. "I know their event planners make SO MUCH off of them every year!!" another top comment on the post reads. Check out the full videos Kim shared below.

Kim Kardashian Throws Chicago A Birthday Party

Over the weekend, one of the stranger news stories involving Kim Kardashian emerged. Her shapewear brand SKIMS has had an incredibly successful few years and now has an enormous value of over $4 billion. But the company is now facing a lawsuit from one online user accusing them of using spyware to track her internet habits after she visited the site. She accuses the company of using a so called "trap and trace" to try and profit off of the online activity of their customers.

Last month, Kim Kardashian found herself in trouble with one particular group once again. The Swifties have had issues with Kim K since the very beginning of the feud with Taylor Swift that she inherited from Kanye West. The fury of fans came once again when Taylor claimed in an interview that Kim never apologized for leaking an altered version of a phone call between her and Kanye West. What do you think of Chicago West's Bratz-themed birthday party? Let us know in the comment section below.

