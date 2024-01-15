Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Hit With Lawsuit Over Alleged Use Of Spyware

Kim is not named as part of the lawsuit.

Kim Kardashian has built a truly impressive empire as it pertains to her SKIMS brand. Overall, SKIMS has come through with a ton of amazing products over the years. From shapewear to new garments for men, the brand continues to expand. In the Fall, they even announced a brand-new partnership with the NBA. Although some fans expressed skepticism, others acknowledged that this was huge and would lead to more sales amongst men. Now, the brand is estimated to be worth over $4 billion.

However, it seems as though SKIMS is facing some major scrutiny right now. Overall, this is due to the fact that the brand is being sued by a former consumer, according to AllHipHop and The Blast. Essentially, the customer is claiming that SKIMS used spyware on her after she visited the website. Spyware can be used to “trap and trace” your digital footprint. The “consumer privacy advocate who works as a tester” is saying the website is using spyware to then profit off of its customers' online activity.

Kim Kardashian Started SKIMS

Additionally, the woman claims that this has “inflicted both an economic injury and an intangible injury.” So far, SKIMS has not responded to the lawsuit in terms of a public statement. Furthermore, it should be noted that Kim herself is not named in the lawsuit. Instead, the plaintiff is focusing all of her attention on the company itself. It remains to be seen how far the lawsuit will go, and what the woman is looking for in terms of damages.

