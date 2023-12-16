Kim Kardashian's Black SKIMS Thirst Trap Has Her Ready To Date Her Reflection

Kim Kardashian's confidence is off-putting to some. However, no matter what others think of her, she's always using it to dive headfirst into exciting new career opportunities. The 43-year-old's launch into the spotlight came after her sex tape with Ray J went viral, so she's never been shy about showing off her body. As she gets older, Kardashian isn't slowing down any – in fact, her career has only been speeding up since her separation from Kanye West.

Earlier this month, Ryan Murphy confirmed an American Horror Story spinoff based on the beauty mogul's Delicate character, and she is always hard at work on developing her other brands. SKIMS is getting a lot of love in recent years and has even now expanded into the world of men's underwear. Besides coming up with products that are to die for, Kardashian also spends time modelling them on her Instagram, snapping some mirror photos in a black two-piece set ahead of the weekend.

Kim Kardashian Reminds Us She's the Prize

"IDD8ME," she wrote in her caption, reminding the world that she's the prize. While the California native has been casually on the quest for new love since ending things with Pete Davidson, we haven't seen her make any of her rumoured flings IG official quite yet. We're curious to see who she'll end up with next, and if they'll be able to match her seemingly endless ambition.

Kim Kardashian has always been one to flaunt her figure on social media, so we can't say for sure if her latest thirst traps are a response to the shade seemingly thrown by Bianca Censori earlier this month. In one of her more unusual outfits, Kanye West's new wife wore little more than a stuffed cat on her body, causing some to speculate she was taking aim at Kim, who was attacked by a well-known feline on an episode of her Hulu reality series. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

