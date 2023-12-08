Dave Portnoy Attacks Kim Kardashian After Taylor Swift Revisits Feud

Dave Portnoy has issued a scathing attack on Kim Kardashian after Taylor Swift revisited their feud in her TIME Person of the Year interview. “Kim Kardashian edited the phone call to make it seem like Taylor Swift’s a liar. You f–king lying snake. This is f–king jail time, you big booty woman. Kim Kardashian should be thrown in prison. I just hate f–king injustice and scumbags and f–king dishonest treacherous leaches," the Barstool founder said.

It comes after it was alleged that Kardashian "never apologized" for her role in the feud that stemmed from Kanye West's controversial reference to Swift on "Famous". Sources who spoke to TMZ claimed that Swift had never received an apology for editing a phone call between West and Swift to make it seem like Swift had signed off on the lyrics regarding her. However, the same sources said that Swift would be open to an apology from Kardashian.

Portnoy Repeats Jail Calls For Kardashian

However, this is not the first time Portnoy, an avid Swiftie, has been particularly aggressive toward Kardashian. “If I were Taylor, I would have security waiting at the entrance and I would throw handcuffs on her and drag her to jail. It would surprise me if she didn’t [attend]. That would be a very Kim move," Portnoy told Page Six about Kardashian potentially attending Swift's Eras Tour with her children.

Elsewhere, Portnoy also went after Kardashian after she reshared a birthday message on Instagram that used "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)". “I’ve never seen anybody try to suck up like she is to Taylor Swift. You’re dead to us. Stop playing around, stop playing her music, stop having your kids listen to the music, or if you want them to listen, don’t put it [on] your Story. We all remember what you did with Kanye when you edited the footage and tried to make Taylor seem like a crazy liar. Taylor when into hiding for basically a year because of these scumbags, so stop. We don’t want any part of you," Portnoy said on his BFFs podcast.

[via]