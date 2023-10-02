Dave Portnoy Says Taylor Swift Has The NFL “Simping” Over Her

Dave Portnoy accused the NFL of "simping" for Taylor Swift in a series of tweets he posted during the Kansas City Chiefs' 23-20 win over the New York Jets on Sunday night. The iconic pop star was present at the game to watch her rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce. The NFL's social media accounts posted about Swift's presence on numerous occasions throughout the night.

“This is nuts. The NFL is simping for Taylor,” he wrote in one post. He later added: “3 plays in. ‘I can see why Taylor likes going. He has the ball all the time.’” Portnoy then tweeted that Swift’s appearance was too much: “There is almost too much stuff going on for a Swiftie, a football fan and somebody who bet 25k on chiefs and has Kelce on my fantasy team.”

Taylor Swift Cheers On Travis Kelce & The Chiefs

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 1: Taylor Swift and Blake Lively cheer from the stands during an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium on October 1, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

When Swift pulled up to the game, she brought along Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. One user on Twitter remarked to Portnoy: “Taylor called up all her friends like 2 weeks ago and said ‘hey, Im in the mood to get really into football. Do it with me.” The Barstool founder replied: “Facts. Blake Lively out here cheering for the Chiefs like she grew up in Overland Park Missouri.” Hugh Jackman and Sophie Turner were also in attendance with Swift.

Dave Portnoy Calls Out The NFL

This is nuts. The NFL is simping for Taylor. — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) October 2, 2023

Sunday night was the second time that Swift has traveled to cheer on Kelce and the Chiefs. She attended her first game the previous weekend, when they took on the Chicago Bears at home. Kelce was then spotted leaving Taylor's NYC apartment on the morning of their game against the Jets. Be on the lookout for further updates on Swift and Kelce's romance on HotNewHipHop.

