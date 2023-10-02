Taylor Swift Brings Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively To Travis Kelce’s Chiefs Game

Taylor Swift brought along several celebrity friends to attend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the New York Jets on Sunday night. It marks the second time that the pop star has come to support Kelce. Several other stars were in attendance as well including Jeremy Strong, Sabrina Carpenter, and Hugh Jackman.

The NFL's social media accounts shared clips of Swift in attendance throughout the game. NBC also used Swift’s song, “Welcome to New York,” to promote the game in a TV spot.

Read More: Travis Kelce Sleeps Over Taylor Swift’s Apartment Before Chiefs’ Game

Taylor Swift Watches Chiefs-Jets With Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 01: (L-R) Singer Taylor Swift, Actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds cheer prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The appearance from Swift comes after Kelce was spotted leaving her apartment, earlier in the day after a sleepover. The star tight end finally opened up about their relationship during a recent episode of his and his brother Jason's podcast, New Heights. “Shout out to Taylor for pullin’ up; that was pretty ballsy, that was pretty ballsy, yeah. I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. You know?" Kelce said.

Taylor Swift Arrives At MetLife Stadium

He further said: "The friends, the family. She looked amazing. Everybody was talking about her in a great light. And on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans, of course. We script it all, ladies and gentlemen. It was just impressive. It was impressive. To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high-fives with mom, to see how, you know, Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there, that sh*t was absolutely hysterical, and it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure." Check out Swift at his latest game above.

Read More: Travis Kelce Breaks His Silence On Taylor Swift, Plays Coy About Relationship Status

[Via]