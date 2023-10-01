Travis Kelce Sleeps Over Taylor Swift’s Apartment Before Chiefs’ Game

Travis Kelce was spotted leaving Taylor Swift's apartment in New York City around 11:00 AM on Sunday after spending the night. The departure came just hours before the star tight end's Kansas City Chiefs were set to take on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

According to sources for Page Six, Kelce left the apartment in Swift's black Range Rover, which dropped him off at his hotel across the river. The outlet says Kelce met up with Swift after she had a girls’ night out with Sophie Turner and Blake Lively. The group dined at Emilio’s Ballato in Soho, while Kelce, instead, was spotted at Meduza Mediterrania in the Meatpacking district.

Read More: Travis Kelce Breaks His Silence On Taylor Swift, Plays Coy About Relationship Status

Taylor Swift Attends Chiefs-Bears

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 24: Taylor Swift watches a regular season game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears with Donna Kelce, mother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, at G.E.H.A. Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The sleepover comes after Swift attended the Chiefs' win over the Chicago Bears in Kansas City, last weekend. Kelce finally opened up about their relationship afterward, during an episode of his and his brother Jason's podcast, New Heights. “Shout out to Taylor for pullin’ up; that was pretty ballsy, that was pretty ballsy, yeah. I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. You know?" Kelce said.

He further said: "The friends, the family. She looked amazing. Everybody was talking about her in a great light. And on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans, of course. We script it all, ladies and gentlemen. It was just impressive. It was impressive. To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high-fives with mom, to see how, you know, Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there, that sh*t was absolutely hysterical, and it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure." The Chiefs-Jets game will kick off at 8:20 PM on Sunday.

Read More: Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Dating Rumors Seemingly Confirmed By Jason Kelce

[Via]