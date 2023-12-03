Lamar Odom Advises Travis Kelce To "Be Strong" Amid Taylor Swift Romance

Lamar Odom has shared his advice for Travis Kelce now that he's dating Taylor Swift. Speaking with The Messenger for a recent interview, the former NBA star, who previously dated Khloe Kardashian, told Kelce to "be strong." and "stay by her."

“My advice would be to be strong and stay by her and be as close to her as possible,” Odom told the outlet. “There are going to be millions of women that want to taste what Taylor Swift is tasting, and it can be overwhelming because we’re men. He just has to be strong and stick by his girl, and he’ll be all right.”

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 24: Taylor Swift watches a regular season game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears with Donna Kelce, mother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift has been in attendance at several of Travis Kelce's games with the Chiefs this season. Additionally, the star tight end recently traveled to Buenos Aires to attend the singer's Eras Tour show in November. During the performance, Swift changed the lyrics to her song, “Karma,” to shout out her boyfriend. She sang: “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.” Afterwards, Kelce discussed the moment on his podcast, New Heights. “Yeah, no, had no clue. Well, I might have had a little bit of a clue but definitely when I heard it come out of her mouth, still shocked me. I was like, ‘Oh, shh,’ she really just said that," Kelce admitted on the show.

As for Odom, his relationship with Khloe Kardashian infamously fell apart due to infidelity and substance abuse issues. Be on the lookout for further updates on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift on HotNewHipHop. Kelce and the Chiefs will take on the Packers on Sunday Night Football, this weekend.

