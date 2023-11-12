Taylor Swift Changes Lyrics To Shout Out Travis Kelce During Buenos Aires Concert

Taylor Swift switched up the lyrics to her song, “Karma,” during a performance in Buenos Aires on The Eras Tour on Saturday night. In doing so, she gave a shout-out to her new boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce. She sang: “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.” The original lyrics go: “Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me.”

Kelce was in attendance at the concert, watching on from the VIP tent. When Swift finished her set, she ran over and kissed him. The performance comes after Kelce was spotted out to dinner with Swift the night before. Kelce also hinted at attending the show during the latest episode of his podcast with his brother, Jason, noting that he planned to head somewhere “closer to the equator" this weekend.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have dinner at Waverly Inn on October 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Kelce and Swift have been dating for several months at this point. During that stretch, Swift has attended several Chiefs' games in support of her boyfriend. The relationship has attracted ample media attention, something Kelce says comes with the territory. “We’re learning with the paparazzi taking photos from all over the place,” Kelce told reporters in September. "But at the same time, you know, it comes with it. You’ve got a lot of people that care about Taylor, and for good reason. You’ve just got to keep living and learning and enjoying the moments.”

Travis Kelce Attends Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour"

