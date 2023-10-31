Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Relationship Is Reportedly Overwhelming His Family

This whole saga has been a lot for everyone.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are very clearly the most famous couple in the world right now. Although neither has explicitly revealed whether or not they are boyfriend and girlfriend, they continue to be the talk of the town. Overall, Swift dominates the camera time whenever she shows up to one of Travis' games. Furthermore, she has been a good luck charm of sorts as the team always seems to win whenever she is in attendance. However, if she is not at the game, then the team underperforms.

Despite all of the good fortune, it is clear that this relationship is taking its toll a bit. Kelce's family has had to suffer the brunt of the publicity. They never really asked for his and they were never able to expect it. However, they have been thrust into the spotlight. As TMZ reports, this has been extremely difficult for the family. Travis' parents are overwhelmed, and so is his brother Jason.

Travis Kelce And T-Swift Going Strong

Despite this, they are seemingly willing to deal with all of it as Travis seems extremely happy. Not to mention, they have both offered their approval of Taylor. The only real issue here is that the publicity has made it difficult to live life normally. Moreover, they feel as though the Swifties are a bit unhinged. This has them worried that one of them could do something to Travis should the relationship go awry.

Hopefully, for them, the situation cools down as the novelty of it all wears off. Let us know what you think of this entire saga, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world. We will be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite athletes, musicians, and entertainers.

