Travis Kelce Dances To Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off” During World Series Game

Travis Kelce was spotted dancing to Taylor Swift's hit song, "Shake It Off," while in attendance at Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night in Arlington, Texas. Kelce and the pop star have been dating for several months at this point.

During the game, Kelce was featured on the big screen at Globe Life Field stadium while Swift's 2014 song played. He jammed along in his seat in the stands. The Texas Rangers went on to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 in the game. Later in the night, Kelce was spotted once again at a nearby bar, where Swift's 2008 song “Love Story” played.

Travis Kelce Attends The 2023 World Series

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: Travis Kelce watches Game 1 of the 2023 World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Friday, October 27, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

While Swift wasn't in attendance at Friday's game, she has traveled to watch plenty of Kelce's games with the Kansas City Chiefs in recent weeks. In doing so, she's watched on from the family suite. Kelce’s dad, Ed, recently spoke with PEOPLE about what it's been like having her with them. “We're sitting in the suite, she gets up and in the front room, she gets up to go get a drink or something and she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, plates that are scattered around. Because in the suites everybody gets stuff and you empty it down wherever you can. And I'm just thinking, I don't think she got the diva memo. She didn't get the spoiled musician. She doesn't know how to pull that off. And that really to me said a whole lot," Ed told the outlet.

Travis Kelce Dances To Taylor Swift

As for the 2023 World Series, the Diamondbacks and Rangers will face off again on Saturday night.

