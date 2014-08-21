shake it off
- SportsTravis Kelce Dances To Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off" During World Series GameTravis Kelce was spotted dancing to Taylor Swift while watching Game 1 of the World Series.By Cole Blake
- MusicTaylor Swift Says She Never Heard Of 3LW Before "Shake It Off" LawsuitTaylor Swift said "Shake It Off" was "written entirely by me" after she was accused of stealing lyrics from 3LW's "Players Gon' Play."By Aron A.
- Music3LW's Songwriters Continue Lawsuit Against Taylor Swift Over Her Hit "Shake It Off"The former girl group's writers' claim against Swift was dismissed by a judge last year.By Erika Marie
- MusicTaylor Swift Throws Obvious Shade At Scooter Braun During Amazon Prime Day ConcertTaylor's making it clear what she thinks of Scooter. By Chantilly Post
- NewsKendrick Lamar Sings, Freestyles Over Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off"Kendrick Lamar reveals his Taylor Swift fandom by singing and freestyling over her hit "Shake It Off."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsEarl Sweatshirt Says Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off" Video Perpetuates Black Stereotypes [Update: Video's Director Responds]Earl Sweatshirt calls Taylor Swift's new video "inherently offensive and ultimately harmful".By Trevor Smith