Travis Kelce Breaks His Silence On Taylor Swift, Plays Coy About Relationship Status

Travis Kelce is the talk of the town right now. Overall, there is a very good reason for this. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is seemingly dating Taylor Swift. Rumors of a romance between these two began swirling just a couple of weeks ago. Subsequently, things got more intense as Swift showed up to a Chiefs game and watched it next to Kelce's mom, Donna. It was a whirlwind at Arrowhead Stadium that helped propel the team to an incredible 41-10 victory against the pathetic Chicago Bears.

Following the game, it was reported that Kelce and Swift showed up at a restaurant together. Moreover, some of his teammates ended up joining them as they rented out the entire restaurant. Now that Swift has gone back on the road and Kelce looks forward to his next game, the tight end is breaking his silence on everything that went down. On the new episode of New Heights, Kelce broke down the situation.

Travis Kelce Speaks

“Shout out to Taylor for pullin’ up; that was pretty ballsy, that was pretty ballsy, yeah. I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her, you know?" Kelce said. "The friends, the family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light, and on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans, of course. We script it all, ladies and gentlemen. It was just impressive. It was impressive. To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high-fives with mom, to see how, you know, Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there, that sh*t was absolutely hysterical, and it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure."

Following these comments, Jason asked Travis if he cared to comment on the state of their relationship. In the end, Travis politely declined, noting that he wanted to be respectful of both of their personal lives. Additionally, he is going to do a lot of NFL media this year, and he doesn't want to put himself in a position where it is all he talks about. Not to mention, he realizes that Taylor doesn't do a lot of media, and he wants to respect just how private she is. Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates pertaining to this story.

