Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Leave Game Together, Bill Belichick Reveals What He Thinks About Their Relationship

The Kansas City Chiefs squared off with the lowly Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon (September 24) at home. The fans had plenty to be happy about as the Chiefs ran roughshod over the visitors, decimating them 41-10. Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce seven times for 69 yards and a touchdown. He continues to prove why he might be the greatest tight end of all time. While he always shows out, one special fan might have given him a little extra motivation.

Taylor Swift was mentioned a ton throughout the broadcast on FOX since she was sitting alongside Travis' mother, Donna. The two were repping him in their suite as they got to see the second Chief's victory. Tons of headlines have surrounded the possible couple and one recently states that the two are seeing where things go. A close source to T Swift says that she thinks Travis is "very charming" but it is nothing serious at the moment. The NFL star is also hoping to see her more and there is one Swiftie who thinks this will be a big deal if they make it official.

Bill Belichick Has Jokes About Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Rumors

According to some audio obtained by TMZ Sports, Bill Belichick spoke on the Greg Hill Show about the pairing. The Patriots head coach has attended a Swift concert before and he is a huge fan of hers. So much so, that he thinks Kelce will be making the biggest catch of his career. Belichick told the show's hosts, "I would say Travis Kelce's had a lot of big catches in his career. This would be the biggest." It seems like it is heading towards something more serious as TMZ Sports also got a photo of them heading to dinner in Travis' old-school convertible.

