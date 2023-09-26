Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend Has A Warning For Taylor Swift

The new talk of the town is Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's budding relationship. It all started back in late July when he attended one of her Eras concerts. Since then, the two have been spotted hanging out, NFL announcers have made funny jokes about it, and recently, she attended the Chiefs home game this past weekend. As of right now, their little fling is nothing too serious, yet. Insiders have revealed Taylor's comments that he is very charming. However, they are taking it step by step and seeing where things lead to.

Travis Kelce has made it clear that he still wants to keep hanging out with her. All of the publicity around the two already has tons of people groaning on social media, but it does not seem those headlines will slow down anytime soon. Especially, with all of the Swftie fan accounts covering anything and everything about her. Another subplot has just emerged, this time coming from past relationships. One of Travis' exes, Maya Benberry, informed her to be wary of the NFL star's past.

Maya Benberry Is Rooting For Taylor Swift

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 24: Taylor Swift watches during a regular season game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Benberry met Kelce on his short-lived E! television show, Catching Kelce. However, the two only lasted a couple of months, according to Daily Mail. She felt she was cheated on with Kelce's next romantic partner, Kayla Nicole. In an exclusive chat with the outlet, she said, "Taylor seems like such a fun girl with a beautiful spirit so I wish her the best of luck but I wouldn’t be a girls' girl if I didn’t advise her to be smart! She continued, "I’m sure by now she has mastered the ability to see who is really there for her - and who is just using her." It will be interesting to see if Taylor sees and or acknowledges Benberry's advice. As of now, the new couple seems to be enjoying each other's company right now.

What are your initial thoughts on Travis Kelce's ex, Maya Benberry, and her advice to Taylor Swift? How do you think this relationship will go? Will it get more serious, or will it remain more lighthearted and casual? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, and the rest of the pop culture world.

